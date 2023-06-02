Iffat Omar trolled for copying Gal Gadot in new bold pictures

Pakistani actor and host Iffat Omar is known for her bold persona and she proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

Courtesy of her charismatic presence, the Berukhi star has left an indelible mark, etching her place in the industry. The 48-year-old stunned masses with her loud personality, and her prowess is likewise admirable.

The Haiwan star however continued to make headlines lately as she spends quality time in Texas US. Lately, she channels Gal Gadot, most famously known as Wonder Woman. Despite being aware of the backlash, Iffat shared snaps online.

As she sets the temperature high, Iffat also shared a collage with latest pictures and memories from 24 years back. The pictures however triggered social media users who bombarded comment section.

Social Media Reactions

For the unversed, Iffat was a former supermodel who also appeared in several dramas and has garnered recognition for her performances. She is known for her versatility as an actress and has portrayed a wide range of characters throughout her career.

Apart from acting, the actor has also ventured into hosting and hosted a talk show Say It All with Iffat Omar.