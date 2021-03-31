Iffat Omar criticized for allegedly getting the Covid-19 vaccine

Iffat Omar was widely criticized on Twitter after photos and videos of her receiving a coronavirus vaccination went viral.

On social media, the actress was suspected of skipping the vaccination line while more eligible people waited.

For the time being, only those aged 60 and over are eligible for the free vaccination provided by the country, whereas anyone aged 50 will only apply for an injection. In Pakistan, there is reportedly no widely available coronavirus vaccine.

At the minister’s home, the actress can be seen getting vaccinated alongside Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema and what seem to be a couple of his relatives.

Omar claimed she had obtained a booster dose of the Chinese vaccine CanSino in a tweet that was later removed by the star.

However, Pakistani Twitterati slammed her assertion, pointing out that CanSino is a one-dose vaccine that does not need booster shots.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, also spoke out against the star.

People highly criticized the star for exploiting her privilege.

