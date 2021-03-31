Iffat Omar criticized for allegedly getting the Covid-19 vaccine

Iffat Omar was widely criticized on Twitter after photos and videos of her receiving a coronavirus vaccination went viral.

On social media, the actress was suspected of skipping the vaccination line while more eligible people waited.

For the time being, only those aged 60 and over are eligible for the free vaccination provided by the country, whereas anyone aged 50 will only apply for an injection. In Pakistan, there is reportedly no widely available coronavirus vaccine.

At the minister’s home, the actress can be seen getting vaccinated alongside Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema and what seem to be a couple of his relatives.

Family of Federal Minister Tariq Basheer Cheema getting vaccinated out of turn and at their homes. Will ⁦@Asad_Umar⁩ take notice? Are the rest of Pakistanis children of a lesser god? pic.twitter.com/lEnWmPkLdd — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) March 29, 2021

Omar claimed she had obtained a booster dose of the Chinese vaccine CanSino in a tweet that was later removed by the star.

Folks – take it easy! pic.twitter.com/EdhZccgFMK — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) March 29, 2021

However, Pakistani Twitterati slammed her assertion, pointing out that CanSino is a one-dose vaccine that does not need booster shots.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, also spoke out against the star.

People highly criticized the star for exploiting her privilege.

Trial vaccines ghar pe woh bhi handpicked privileged group pe? Kis ko bewakoof bana rahe? 🤨 — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) March 29, 2021

I stand corrected – it is apparently Iffat Omar – several people have said that they have seen her tweet – also that she said it was CanSino trial dose – except that trials are not run at people's homes! Or even of ministershttps://t.co/3Zsrnb6jYG — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 30, 2021

Very disappointed in you. That's now how a trial works. How did this trial even happen in the comfort of your home. If it's a trial, you're to regularly visit the hospital managing the trial. Also what trial is this where you weren't given a placebo. Or were u? — Fatah (@fatah_pak) March 29, 2021

Our elite class genuinely believes that people are naive and they can get away with any lame excuses and fabricated lies. This is the greatest dilemma and predicament of our society. — Naseer Ahmed (@NahmedCA) March 30, 2021

