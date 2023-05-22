Iffat Omar comes under fire for sharing bold pictures online

Pakistani actor, host, and activist Iffat is one of the Pakistanis celebrities who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold statement.

The Berukhi star is definitely a force to be she is a force to be reckoned with. Iffat is an avid social media user who usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life.

Lately, the 46-year-old is on the United States visit where she is spending quality time with her besties after a decade. Sharing the splendid moments from Dallas, the Haiwan star posed in revealing Western outfits.

Donning a black midi outfit for her vacation fun, Iffat looked gorgeous but only desi netizens agree who shared derogatory comments. Social media moral police were quick to notice and bombarded her comment section.

For the unversed, Iffat was a former supermodel who also appeared in several dramas and has garnered recognition for her performances. She is known for her versatility as an actress and has portrayed a wide range of characters throughout her career.

Apart from acting, the actor has also ventured into hosting and hosted a talk show Say It All with Iffat Omar.