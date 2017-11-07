IFAD keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan as Pakistan has been playing a significant role in IFAD’s development so far.

Since its inception in 1978 has provided US $730 million for 27 projects in different sub-sectors in Pakistan. All these projects are aimed at reducing poverty in rural areas of Pakistan through a participatory approach by involving the communities.

According to Director IFAD Ashwani K. Muthoo, currently four additional projects are under implementation. These projects include National Poverty Graduation Programme, Economic Transformation Initiative, Gilgit- Baltistan, Gwadar-Lasbela Livelihoods Support Project and Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation project with IFAD’s funding of USD 214.6 million for these projects.

While speaking to Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz here, he said that IFAD was celebrating 40th Anniversary next year and emphasized on the need to enhance Pakistan’s partnership as Pakistan has been playing a significant role in IFAD’s development so far.

Sartaj Aziz, who himself was associated with IFAD’s creation, said IFAD is one of the most successful UN agencies with a noble mandate to help the rural poor of this world. He also said that IFAD has sponsored and funded more than 1000 projects across the globe and provided soft loans of USD 20 billion since its creation.