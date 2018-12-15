If you Google word idiot…

The BBC News posted ironic news with ridiculous title: “If you Google the word idiot, a picture of Donald Trump comes up?” After reading it, I, myself, searched idiot in search bar of Google images. In this way, practically, I proved the reality of this comical news. Recently, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google was summoned to the US Congress to explain why it happens. According to Google Trends, ‘idiot’ is currently most searched term in the US. On Tuesday, more than 1 million people searched this word. So, more than 1 million people will see the pictures of Donald Trump on searching this word. In other words, it could be said that the US people have declared their President as an idiot person.

Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren asked the question to Google about why the word ‘idiot’ highlighted the pictures of Donald Trump. Mr. Pichai replied that Google search results were based on billions of keyword ranked as per more than 200 factors, including relevance and popularity.

It is worth mentioning here that in the early 2000s, the term ‘miserable-failure’ revealed images of George W.Bush and filmmaker Michael, though Google was not so popular at that time.

NAEEM UR REHMAAN SHAAIQ

Karachi

