If wishes were horses . . .

Mirza Shahnawaz Agha

WE seem to fear everything that is cliché. Things like ‘democracy’, the ‘use of the reserve currency’ of the world, ‘the ability of our people’ to perform if not out-reform the world. This is the shamelessness we find in the stagnating leadership emerging out of the Executive, the Judiciary and the Arm Forces etal. The shamelessness of defending a status quo by refusing to swim out of the alien parameters that arrest our growth, independence and the exercise of free will. Let the waves carry us on a non-charted course instead of a rudder that will keep us on course. The 200 million plus people are victims of this rudderless ship in the hands of skippers who are ignorant and therefore either asleep or indifferent.

The country needs a socioeconomic destination, a road map and an iron fist that will keep the ship on course, fiercely dispelling the killer waves that seek to destroy what was created to be indestructible. The size of the population cannot be annihilated and cannot be broken down to yield to alien and foreign designs just because we fear change. The answer my friend is blowing in the wind. The answer is blowing in the winds. The winds of change. The winds that nail you to your ideology. The ideology that remains ignored. There are 12 basic changes that are required by the people from the eschalon of this country’s leadership to consider; These are: 1.The definition of this Nation State based upon the ideology it was first created on. This should be san dissent as any contrary political dissent will only mean the retention of the current failed status quo.

2. The fiscal empowerment of the people by fiscal decentralization where ‘social security’ must support the feeble old and infirm of society and the rest are employed by conscription to bring the unemployment down to zero; 3. Land must come under Federal Control for title and rights and all in the population must pay for its usage to support the cost of governmental expense and development. The principal manager of territory should be the Surveyor General and the management should be spread over 36 provinces with land divided in five macro divisions: urban or municipal companies, agricultural companies, mining companies, industrial companies and tourism companies. All listed and all quoted on stock exchanges local and foreign. Land allotment has to be regulated based upon utilization and in denial of absentee landlordism;

4. The Urban or Municipal Companies must become the basic political constituency supporting ‘direct democracy’ and restricted to a maximum population, each of sixty thousand people. Direct democracy will contain all factors of the abuse of law by any segment of society and will kill all reasons for militancy, terrorism and other evils in society; 5. The pillars of the state need to be defined such that the Executive, the Armed Forces and the Judiciary must be the basic arms of the government with a President in succession from the Judiciary to be the Head of State, holding a veto above all actions and inactions of the three pillars of the State. A healthy government is based on consensus development. 6. Reversion to our ideology is a fundamental defense mechanism for a Nation State through which it establishes the parameters of legislation within and in tandem establishes a quid pro quo with the rest of the world. The bedrock of change must be justified by the ‘reversion to our ideology’ and must so be announced legitimizing the actions necessary to invoke the initiative;

7.The Defense and Foreign Policy of this Nation State must stem from our ideology yet again. While the Foreign Policy must be based on Equality and Reciprocity, the Defense Policy must be based on the indigenous development of a defense system that deters aggression and promotes peace. The out-reach of the policy needs to cover all in the population of the state within and externally must warrant protective support to all of the Islamic faith for life and property both, against aggression; 8. The clear divide of ‘Friends of the ideology’ needs to be universally established so that isolation becomes impossible to support this change. Preferred economic treatment is at the root of this objective which should be announced and documented;

9.The ideology is subject to a evolutionary process in time and therefore the ultimate hub of knowledge the Quran should be taken as our Constitution and the State should be run by statutes that are to be all re-enacted based on the law making philosophy that is in consonance with our ideology. The laws we have are all made on a colonial philosophy and these must be shed forthwith as they enslave our population in the hands of government and or governing functionaries; 10.In the same stride the Armed Forces Act must have a fresh color to it of a greater out-reach. They need to develop their own defense tools and mechanism and must be able to cover the globe and space out of four command centers: East, West, North and South. They need in addition a regime to address the entire population for compulsive conscription for training and skills development;

11. A new ‘social contract’ that mingles the people with government across the board is imperative. The actions and inactions of the government should be subject to audit by the Private Sector and vice versa. Whilst the government must carry the absolute responsibility of welfare of the population their inability to delivery should be under constant scrutiny. 12.The Bureaucracy that operates as a protected class in society based on the colonial pattern of governance must forthwith be back integrated into Civil Society. In this state of political turmoil and the lack of direction we the people of Pakistan have suffered for seven decades and the change from decadence is nowhere in sight. It is time the leadership wakes up to reality and in disregard of any legal constraints change the structure of the state to a truly democratic, progressive and legally governed destination on the Planet.

— The writer is entrepreneur, author based in Karachi.