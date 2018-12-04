If there was USD buying demand, govt should declare: Bostan

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) Bostan has said that if the Rupee parity slids on demand then Finance ministry and State bank should declare the figures. He said that SBP should monitor commercial banks in this regard.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, Bostan said that instead rupee further devaluation that caused the high debt burden and inflation, government should open the venues of foreign investments and create the confidence of local and foreign entities in the country.

He said that Government should inquire the long jump of US dollar on Friday and again on Monday.

Bostan further said that the Prime minister Imran Khan has the responsibility to re-negotiate with China and Qatar for the financial inflow to bring Pakistan back the norm in terms of economic crises. Pakistani Rupee is on the lowest among Asian countries, He added

