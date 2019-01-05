If rulers switch over to Islamic economic system all worries will be over: JI

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the US President, Trump has once again laid a trap for the Pakistani rulers and if the rulers believe him, it will be the height of their imprudence.

Addressing a large Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that if on the other hand, the government ignored Trump, affirmed its faith in the assurances of Allah Almighty, and switched over to the Islamic economic system, all of its worries would be over. He also addressed the opening session of the JI central Shoora.

Sirajul Haq said that the US and Trump were totally unreliable. As and when they needed Pakistan’s servicers, they announced working hand in hand with this country upon which the rulers in Islamabad felt elated. However, after serving its own agenda, the US again started hurling threats.

He said this game had been going on for about half a century and the Pakistani rulers were deceived by Washington every time. He said it was high time the rulers walked out of this self deception and bid farewell to the US.

The JI chief said that unfortunately, the present rulers were also getting dictation from the IMF and the World Bank and they were following their policies due to which the country’s economy had worsened.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI’s drive against corruption was continuing and by now, it had become the talk of the town. He said that time was not far off when this campaign would bear fruit.

He exhorted the JI workers to establish the system of Salat( prayers). He said that in fact this was the job of the government but none of the governments had given any attention to it.

Sirajul Haq clarified that politics was the service of the people and it implied reforms. He said that politics aiming at the establishing the supremacy of Deen was permissible in Islam whereas politics aiming at establishing the rule of a party or an individual was prohibited, and added that the JI sought refuge from the last mentioned politics.—INP

