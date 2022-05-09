If PTI’s long march leads to bloodshed, govt will stop it

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday announced that if the PTI’s planned long march to Islamabad leads to bloodshed, then the government will take measures to stop it.

Her comment came in response to former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed’s statement when he expressed his fears that the PTI’s planned long march might get “bloody” and demanded the “powerful quarters” to intervene.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Marriyum criticised former prime minister Imran Khan and said that nothing is bothering him more than the fact that Shehbaz Sharif has become the country’s premier through a democratic process.

“An incompetent, thief and corrupt prime minister was removed from power through a no-confidence motion,” said Marriyum, adding that his allies left him because he failed to fulfil his promises.

She further said that Imran Khan, through his “independence march”, will not be able to distract the attention of the masses from the Farah Gogi corruption scandal.

Addressing Khan’s alleged US-backed conspiracy which, according to him, led to his ouster from the government, Marriyum asked: “What kind of atomic bomb were you making that the United States felt threatened by you and sought to remove you from power?”

“There was no conspiracy. Imran Khan is not sad about his ouster but he cannot tolerate Shehbaz Sharif replacing him,” she said, adding that Shehbaz did not get a single vote from a “turncoat” to become the premier.