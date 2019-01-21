If protectors become killers, states do not survive: Hamza

Staff Reporter

The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday urged the federal government to devise and enact the required legislation to prevent incidents alike Sahiwal.

‘If protectors become killers, then states do not survive,’ he said, adding that the prime minister should consider this incident as an example.

‘The deceased family members were being called abductors and terrorists,’ he said while demanding severe punishment for the accused officers. Regarding economic situation of the country, he said that it has been on ventilator and a state with 22 crore population could not survive simply on donations.

‘We do not want to topple the government,’ he said, adding that the general public could easily analyse the difference between the tenures of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in terms of rise in the country’s debts.

He further criticized ineffective policies of the government to resolve core issues of the general public, and asked ‘What have they achieved in the last six months?’ Yesterday, four people – three family members and their friend – were shot dead by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in what officials called an intelligence-based operation against terrorists.

Share on: WhatsApp