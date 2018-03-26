If PM not respecting SC’s verdict, how will others: Imran

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan questioned on Sunday how can others be expected to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict when the country’s prime minister is not doing the same. In a social media post, Imran wrote: “If the PM of the country is not prepared to accept and respect judgement of the SC, how can others be expected to do so?”

In a series of posts, the PTI chief targeted Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and criticised him over ‘horse-trading’ allegations. Imran remarked that the PM is ‘crying’ over horse-trading during the Senate elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could’ve supported PTI’s proposals to change the format of the Senate elections, he added.

He wrote: “So now PM Abbasi is crying about horse-trading & money deciding Senate elections! If his party was so concerned why didn’t they support PTI’s proposals to change Senate election format to prevent exactly these shenanigans?” Questioning the ‘histrionics’ of PM Abbasi, Imran asked him how did Panama case derail development when it indicated that former premier Nawaz Sharif was laundering money.

“Does PM Abbasi feel a money launderer should be above the law because of some imagined ongoing development,” Imran asked. He also asked if PM regards the “debilitating $10bn money laundering per year” a non-issue. Imran also questioned where PM Abbasi thinks that Nawaz Sharif was involved in money laundering or not. “If he thinks he is, then how can Abbasi as PM condone crime of money laundering? If Abbasi thinks Nawaz Sharif is not guilty of money laundering then he is more foolish than one thought.”—INP