If no water!

Needless to say water is one of the most vital substances on earth. All organisms need it for subsistence. The earth would turn into a hell if there were no water. It is the lifeline that sustains human as well as all the flora and fauna on earth. The anthropological studies reveal that water symbolized the very essence of life in the ancient civilization.

The Romans are said to be the first ones to have piped it to the areas far and wide especially by means of aqueducts. Furthermore, they came to the realization of the adverse effects of the sewage water, thenceforth made an arrangement of dumping it somewhere away from the population. But in our case, we prefer to allow it gather here and there. It is hard to understand why? Concerned authorities need to respond, please.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur, Sindh

