If need arises, JC can be considered: PM Imran

Initial JIT report to remain confidential: Basharat

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the parliamentary committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allies on Wednesday said if the need arises, the formation of a judicial commission on the Sahiwal killings could be considered.

Prime Minister Khan said he remained in constant contact with authorities concerned during his trip to Qatar over the killings in Sahiwal.

Stating that the incident was being probed by the Joint Investigation Team, Prime Minister Khan assured that the findings would be shared with the nation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a summary of the JIT’s initial report of the Sahiwal killings.

According to a news channel, the 13-point summary which states that the Punjab government should ensure that the complete inquiry report is presented within 30 days.

The summary mentions that five officials of the Counter Terrorism Department have been arrested over allegations of opening fire on the Khalil family. According to the summary, further investigation is under way against the driver of the vehicle – Zeeshan.

The summary also mentions the 20 million rupees aid package announced for the bereaved family and said that the children of deceased Khalil will receive free education and health facilities.

It also mentioned negligence on part of the CTD officials and said there was no link between the Khalil family killed in the incident and terrorism.

Addressing the media in Lahore, Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja said that

the Punjab government has decided that the findings of the initial joint investigation team report in the Sahiwal tragedy shall remain confidential.

He maintained that only the final report shall be made public.

He further stated that authorities have taken the necessary steps outlined in the initial report.

On the occasion, he said that the Sahiwal tragedy was a matter of grave concern and was, therefore, on Punjab Assembly’s agenda for the day.

The law minister clarified that the operation had been conducted based on intelligence.

