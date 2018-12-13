If NAB is being used to pressurise Opp, then we are ready: Abbasi

Govt, Opp trade barbs over Saad’s arrest, NAB

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government and opposition traded barbs over the arrest of Khawaja Saad Rafique and the National Accountability Bureau during a heated National Assembly session on Wednesday.

Speaking on the floor, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said party members are ready if NAB is going to be used to pressurise the opposition. Opposition leader [Shahbaz Sharif] was arrested and till date a case could not be formed against him. Accountability institutions are being used to exert pressure on opposition parties,” Abbasi said.

“We are not against accountability but the way pressure is being exerted on opposition is against democratic laws and the Parliament. Saad Rafique has said on the assembly floor that he is not related to the case,” the former premier asserted. Abbasi continued, “Hamza Shahbaz is the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly and his name is not on the Exit Control List yet the Federal Investigation Agency stopped him at the airport. Zulfi Bukhari’s name is on the ECL but the prime minister takes him along for Umrah and nobody asks about it.”

“What is happening today is nothing compared to what was happening during Pervez Musharraf’s tenure but that was the era of a dictator. There was no democracy at that time but there is today,” he upheld.

Abbasi further said, “The National Assembly speaker should not save members from accountability but should save them from revenge.”

“The country has failed the ministers but the prime minister has passed them,” he added. “Today, NAB members are levelling allegations against opposition members. If media trials are held today then where will we get justice tomorrow?” Abbasi asked.

The PML-N leader further said, “The prime minister’s helicopter case is in NAB and if the opposition leader can be arrested then the leader of the House can also be arrested in the case.

