If law can apply to Nawaz, why not to Imran: Shahbaz Demands legal action against PM after ECP report

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday demanded legal action and “daily court proceedings” against Prime Minister Imran Khan after a report of the election commission’s scrutiny committee said PTI hid millions of rupees worth of funds.

“A person who hides facts, steals, and lies, cannot hold constitutional, governmental or political office,” the PML-N president said in a statement shared by PML-N on Twitter.

After the report came to the fore in the media on Tuesday, the PTI claimed it is in the clear and has not hidden anything from the Election Commission of Pakistan. In his statement, Shahbaz asked “if the law can apply to a popular leader like Nawaz Sharif, why not Imran Niazi?” “If a Panama Papers JIT can be formed against Nawaz Sharif, and can be overseen by the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, then why can this not be done for Imran Niazi?” he further inquired.

The Opposition leader said that under the Constitution of Pakistan and its laws, “no thief can be a prime minister”. “Imran Niazi, who has been proven a thief and a liar under the law, must resign,” he added. Shahbaz said that the Constitution, law and political code of conduct dictates that Imran Khan step down from office. “The ECP’s scrutiny committee has said that Imran Niazi is neither honest nor trustworthy,” he added.