IF elected; will double Chiniot DHQs hospital’s capacity: Shahbaz

Says he wins masses’ hearts by establishing wonderful hospitals

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the hepatitis filter clinic, incinerator and other projects in the revamped DHQs Hospital Chiniot on Tuesday. He inspected different sections and held a detailed view of incinerator project. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that incinerator facility, which has been provided with a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore, will ensure elimination of diseases in the hospital. He also went to hepatitis filter clinic and examined its working.

On the occasion, a patient said to the Chief Minister that he is a great benefactor and added that treatment facility of the fatal disease of hepatitis is not less than a boon for them. The Chief Minister replied that his life is meant for serving the masses and prayers of the people are his most precious assets. He also inspected modernization work and went to OPD, indoor block, emergency ward and operation theaters. He inquired after the health of the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he will not sit idle till the provision of best healthcare facility to every citizen and made it clear that no leniency will be tolerated in the treatment of the patients. Every patient is a VVIP in government hospital, he added.

While talking to the Chief Minister, the patients said that he has won the hearts of the people by establishing such a wonderful hospital in Chiniot. Shahbaz Sharif fulfills his promises and it is the trait of genuine leadership, they added. Shahbaz Sharif thanked the patients and their attendants for their good wishes.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that a genuine revolution has been brought in the health sector as hospitals’ culture has been totally changed and deserving patients are getting quality medicines free of cost in all the public sector hospitals of the province. He said that DHQS s Hospital Chiniot has been revamped to make it the best hospital of the area.