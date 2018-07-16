MIANWALI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged people to vote for his party candidates for future generation.

Addressing a public rally in Piplan area of Mianwali on Monday, he said PTI will bring real change to the country by revamping economy and creating more opportunities for youth.

Imran Khan has said that it is his duty to educate people about the problems inflicted on this nation by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The first of which is foreign debt.

Taking jibe at PPP and PML-N, Imran Khan said the self proclaimed kings go abroad and buy palaces and expensive properties. They siphon funds from here and their kids sit abroad on billions in businesses.

Imran Khan said PPP and PML-N have broken all records of corruption.

Urging people to vote for PTI, he said: “Your duty this Election Day is not just to vote yourselves; but to also make sure other people step out on to vote for the bat.”

He added that the Pakistani rupee has fallen in the foreign market. Why has this happened? Because your national exchequer has been looted. And it is the country paying for it.

During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, oil prices had fallen globally but it was still at an all time high in Pakistan. This is the price paid by the nation for their looting and incompetence, Khan said.

10 years ago products like flour, sugar, milk were 1/4 of the price these days! Milk; a basic staple for children, imperative for their growth is so expensive.

10 years they have been sitting in government, in Punjab. N league should name one institution they have fixed, he questioned.

If elected, PTI will bring real change in country: Imran

MIANWALI, July 16 (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged people to vote for his party candidates for future generation.

Addressing a public rally in Piplan area of Mianwali on Monday, he said PTI will bring real change to the country by revamping economy and creating more opportunities for youth.

Imran Khan has said that it is his duty to educate people about the problems inflicted on this nation by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The first of which is foreign debt.

Taking jibe at PPP and PML-N, Imran Khan said the self proclaimed kings go abroad and buy palaces and expensive properties. They siphon funds from here and their kids sit abroad on billions in businesses.

Imran Khan said PPP and PML-N have broken all records of corruption.

Urging people to vote for PTI, he said: “Your duty this Election Day is not just to vote yourselves; but to also make sure other people step out on to vote for the bat.”

He added that the Pakistani rupee has fallen in the foreign market. Why has this happened? Because your national exchequer has been looted. And it is the country paying for it.

During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, oil prices had fallen globally but it was still at an all time high in Pakistan. This is the price paid by the nation for their looting and incompetence, Khan said.

10 years ago products like flour, sugar, milk were 1/4 of the price these days! Milk; a basic staple for children, imperative for their growth is so expensive.

10 years they have been sitting in government, in Punjab. N league should name one institution they have fixed, he questioned.

Share on: WhatsApp