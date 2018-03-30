If CJP had used ‘faryadi’ he should have stuck to it: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that if the Supreme Court chief justice had used the word ‘faryadi’ (complainant), he should have stuck to it.

“Such words do not befit the chief justice or anyone else. To say that he [PM] came to me [CJP] also does not sit well,” said Nawaz while interacting with reporters inside the accountability court.

He was referring to the reported remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar during a hearing on Thursday wherein he had said his job was to listen to the pleas of every ‘faryadi’ (complainant).

“The prime minister came with a plea, and it is my duty to hear everyone’s requests. I didn’t go to the PM house or the Secretariat. They came to visit me,” Justice Nisar was quoted as saying.

Later in the day, the apex court clarified that the chief justice never used the word ‘faryadi’ for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The remarks had stirred controversy, with Nawaz commenting that the prime minister can seek an explanation on them from the chief justice.

Continuing his interaction with reporters, when asked to comment on the dissolution of the bench holding former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s treason trial, Nawaz said, “these things happen in such cases”.

“I know one thing. Musharraf’s trial will reach its logical conclusion [one day]. Everyone will be held accountable at all costs. Times have changed. Musharraf may well stay away from the proceedings and remain an absconder, but one day he will have to face the music,” said Nawaz.

Talking about the corruption cases against him, Nawaz reiterated the ‘bogus’ allegations, saying, “they are saying ‘assets assets’ but if there’s a corruption allegation then they should prove it”.

Moreover, Nawaz claimed his sons Hussain and Hasan have never held government office. The brothers, based abroad, have been absconding in the three corruption cases filed against the Sharif family.

Orignally published by INP