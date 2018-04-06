IESCO power shut down

Islamabad

As per IESCO spokesman statement, due to system up gradation/ system repair their will power shut down on 06 April 2018 as per below mentioned schedule:

On 06 April 09:00am to 11:00am, Sarkal, Bhoun, Main Bazar, Sarpak, K.S.M-1 & 2, Rizwan Mills feeders, 09:00am to 12:00pm, Shamas Colony feeders, 09:00am to 15:00pm, F-10 (Kala Base), Industrial, F-2 (Chip Board), Pakhwal, F-7 (Katchery), F-5 (Jada), Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Katchery) feeders and surrounding areas will be affected. Moreover On 06 April 08:00am to 08 April 12:00pm, Lawyer Colony, Morgah, Dhok Awan, Car Chowk feeders, In case of early completion of work electricity will be restored before the scheduled time.—PR