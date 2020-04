IESCO power schedule

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, System Maintenance is in process. Therefore power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule:-

On 18 April 07:30am to 12:00pm, Pindorian, Lehtarar road, Tumair, Upper Topa, Company Bagh, Asghar Mall, Jail Park-1, Shamas Colony, Cantt, Chowk Pindori, Shafi Chuhan, Qazi Abad, Malhowali, Kharapa, Bolani, Karyala, Dina-1 (Bakrala), Hasnote, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Dhurnal, Multan Khurd, Line Park, Lilla Town, Ramman feeders, 08:00am to 10:00am, G-8, VIP, Marvi, Iqbal Town, Sitra Mkt, High Way, Faisal Msjd, HC-2, G-8 Mkz, Ayub Mkt, NPCC, Shifa, H-8 Colony, Aziz Chowk.—PR