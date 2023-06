Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Sunday From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, New Wahidabad, Tramuri Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 6:00 PM, SES (Independent Feeder), From 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, IST, New Rawat Feeders,

Jhelum Circle, F-3 Gul Afshan Feeder

On Sunday from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Anguri, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Pir Suhawah , Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Buri Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH Feeders Rawalpindi City Circle, People’s Colony, Azizabad, Nogazi, Bajniyal Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, FECHS, Swan Garden-I, PWD-I, NPF-I, Dr. Town Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Garmala, Chhapran Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur Feeder, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Park View, Pindibor, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk , Mehboob Shaheed Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Attock Circle, Shikardra, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Ghorghashti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak.I, Radio Pak. II, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony feeders, From 06:00 AM to 18:00 PM, GSO Circle, City II, Charuhi feeders and surrounding areas.