IESCO mobile services schedule

According to IESCO Spokes man, provision of best services to customers is their priority and also an object of IESCO management. In compliance of IESCO Chief Mobile customer unit schedule for the Month of May-2018 has been finalized which is:

02 May Khana Dak Sub Division, 03 May Attock City, 04 May F-Block, 07 May I-10, 08 May Taxila, 09 May Wadala, 10 May Gujar Khan, 11 May Tarnol, 14 May G-11, 15 May Margallah, 16 May Pirwadhai, 17 May Rawat, 18 May Civil Line, 21 May Gangal, 22 May Tarnol, 23 May Khayaban Sirsyed, 24 May Mandra, 25 May Tarlai, 28 May R.A.Bazar, 29 May Fatehjang, 30 May Chandni Chowk and 31 May Murree Sub Division.

Customer can get duplicate bill, correct their bills and can give their complaints.

