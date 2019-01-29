IESCO maintenance power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 30 January 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 30 January 2019, 09:00am to 04:00pm, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Zaraj-1, Dk.Awan, Pari feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Fazal Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Shamasabad, Domeli, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, F-2 (Chip Board), Industrial, Dina-1 (Bakrala), Co Muhammad Akram feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Iqbal Town, Tarlai, Koral, CDA Office, Pinstech-II, Azad Shaheed, Faisal Mosque, G-9/4, Abbasi Market, G-9/1, I-8/1, I-11/3, G-13/3, D-12/2, N.I.H, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Blawara, Angori (Shahpur), Gulshanabad, Ratta, Gawalmandi, Mangtal, K.B.Sir Syed, Z.H.Road, Liaqat Bagh, Sarafa Bazar, PAF, Dk.Farman Ali, Mall Road, AWT, Sowan, Car Chowk, Jail Park-I, Topi Pumping, Gulistan Cly, Kiani Road, Pind Hoon, Nogazi, F-17/1&2, Shahpur, Shah Jewan Colony, Hamayoun Road, Paryal feeders, 08:00am to 12:00pm, City-1, DHQ, NAR, Khui Rata feeders, 12:00pm to 04:00pm, GOI, Sarswa, Sarda, Haji Abad, Kachari Road feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Sarpark, Behkri, Mogla, Kot Shera, Patwali, Dhudial Rural, Khanpur, Nishan-e-Haider, Lilla Town, Dharyala Jalip, Maj Riaz Shaheed, C S Shah feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

