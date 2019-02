IESCO maintenance power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 13 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 13 February 2019, 11:00am to 03:00pm, Jhattla feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Dhoke Pathan, Kot Sarang feeders, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra, Mathial feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Barma, G-6, Perbat Road, Scheme-1, Tumair (Nilore), Jinnah Super, G-8/1, Chatha, T&T 17-Miles, Company Bagh, Kohallah, Patriata, Treat (Murree), T&T, 6th Road, PTCL, New Malpur, Al-Noor Colony, Pirwadhai, Benazir Bhutto, Committee Chowk, Muslim Abad, Tehmasimabad, D.H.Q, Chaklala, Kashmir Road, Bank Road-II, Murree Brewery, National Park, NPF-1,Tipu Road, Mohgha, Azizabad, Peshawar Road, Capt Amir, K.H.Road, Jhawara, Shah Jevan, Dharabi feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Bharama, Model Town, Barazai, Gondal, Haji Shah (New), Bahter, Jhang, Jalala, Pourmiana, Wahdat Colony, Malikwal, Kot Sarang, Dhurnal, Daroot, Balkassar, Dhudial Express, Saigalabad, Syed Kasran, Neela, Suddan Gali, Bagh-1, Dulli-1, Harighel feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Domeli, Mangla Cantt, Pakhwal, Gaddari, Co. Muhammad Akram, Gujar Khan, Sohawa, Islampura, Guliana, Baba Shaheed feeders, 02:00pm to 06:00pm, Dulli-1, Harigherl, Bagh-1, Numan Pura-II feeders, 09:00am to 12:00pm, D.S.Bilawal, Kot Gulla, Lawa, Kot Shera feeders, 12:00pm to 02:00pm, Dhurnal, Sakasar feeders, 02:00pm to 04:00pm, Dhurnakka feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Parrial, Arslan Poultry Form, Chahan, Gaggan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

