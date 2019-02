Iesco issues annual power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 09 & 10 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 09 February 2019, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra, Mathial feeders, 10:00am to 03:30pm, Sukho, Bhangali, Adhi, C.B.Khan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Sowan Garden, River Garden, Peshawar Road, Dk Chaudhrian, Westridge, Millatabad, Chairing Cross, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, 09:00am to 03:30pm, Parrial, Arslan Poultry Form, Gaggan feeders, On 10 February 2019, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra, Mathial feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Gulberg-8&5, Charring Cross, Dk Chaudhrian, Westridge, Millatabad, New Race Course, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNc, SDP-II, Gulistan Cly, Topi Pumping, Rehmatabad-II, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, BB Shaheed Hospital, Chaklala Garrison, Gangal, Makkah Chowk, Sector-4, Hamayoun Road, Scheme-III.

