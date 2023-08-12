Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Medina Colony, Chakra Feeders,On Saturday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Gangal, Airport, Khanna Road, Bajnyal, New Milpur, P&T Wini, CWO, Jhangi, Gollra, EME Complex Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kohala, Mourt, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Industrial , Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, Attock Circle, Air University, PM Colony Feeders, Chakwal Circle.—APP