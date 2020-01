IESCO issued power shot down schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, Annual System Maintenance in all five circles of IESCO is in process. Therefore power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule:-

09:00am to 02:00pm, Chirah, Simly Dam, F-8, Corotyle, G-9/4, G-9/2, I-10/4, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barianb, Balawra, Shahdra, Raja Sultan, Khanna-II, Punjar, Shah Allah Ditta, Dhermond, Main Bazar, Pera Fathial, Dk. Najoo, K.B.Sir Syed, I-10/4, I-10/1(Frt/Mkt), Holly Family, Kattarian, M.H. Steel, Potohar Steel, Misrial Road, Ghazi Kholi, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shehzad, Kamalabad, Munara, Miani feeders, 09:00am to 02:30pm, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II, Janjua Town/Hamayou Road (Newly) feeders 09:00am to 03:00pm, Patwali, Bilalabad, Mehfooz Shaheed, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm.