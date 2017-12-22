IESCO gave 7265 new connections last month

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) gave some 7265 new connections in various parts of its five circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal during November.

Out of the total new connections, 6549 were of domestic, 650 commercial, 19 industrial, 35 tube wells and 12 miscellaneous connections, said IESCO Chief Basit Zaman while chairing a monthly performance meeting.

He said that recovery from government department and private consumers stood at 67 per cent and 116 per cent during November.

Similarly, he said 305 power pilferers were caught red handed and FIRs have been registered against them. Over 51 million units were also recovered from defectives meters during the said period, he added.

The CEO said owing to better performance and customer friendly policies, IESCO was a as leading Distribution Company in the country.

Basit Zaman Ahmed said in light of Federal Government Instruction we were also working on alternate sources of energy and .so far 94 connections of Net-Metering have been given.

IESCO Chief instructed all field officers that there would be no compromise on customer services and recovery. He also appreciated the efforts of Offices and Staff.—APP

