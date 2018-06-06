The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Metering and Testing and Surveillance Directorates have detected 3,899,303 units from slow and defective meters during May and charged to the consumers.
According to the (IESCO spokesman, M&T detected 8,74,351 units from slow and defective meters and got 22,64,834 units through site checking.—APP
IESCO detects 3,899,303 slow meters
