IESCO detects 3,622,156 illegal units

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Metering and Testing and Surveillance Directorates detected overall 3,622,156 units from slow and defective meters during March. Sources said that some 1,822,212 units were detected from slow and defective meters through site checking. Similarly, a total 980,534 units were detected through data retrieval during the said month, they said.

They said the Surveillance team checked 1128 meters and out of which 174 meters were found slow and defective. On account of slowness some 819,410 units have been charged to the consumers, they said.—APP

