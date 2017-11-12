IESCO Chief orders to end load shedding for industry

Chief Executive Officer, Basit Zaman, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued orders to his officers to immediately end load shedding for the local industry.

He issued these orders during a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by President Sheikh Amir Waheed, says a press release.

Basit Zaman said though smog had created some disturbances in power supply, however, IESCO has sufficient electricity and assured that industry would not be subjected to any load shedding in normal circumstances.

He said IESCO was setting up Call Center to handle complaints that would help in timely redress of consumers’ complaints.

He said IESCCO was working to renovate or upgrade its electricity systems in markets, however, he clarified that in case of burning of a transformer in market, it was the responsibility of concerned owner to arrange its replacement.

About provision of commercial connections to high rise buildings, he said IESCO has not banned connections, but NOC of CDA was required to provide such connections.

Basit Zaman said IESCO would soon start sending meter reading to consumers through SMS so that they could ensure timely payment of bills.

He said for timely redress of complaints, consumers should avail IESCO’s Roshni Service 8398 that pursued the matter till its resolution.

He assured that IESCO would keeping taking measures to facilitate its commercial, industrial and domestic consumers. Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, ICCI said that only in Islamabad, the industry was facing load shedding from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm due to which production activities were suffering and IESCO should ensure uninterrupted power supply to local industry.

He said old transformers and electric wires in markets caused interruptions in power supply and IESCO should look into these issues to facilitate the business community.

He said many DBs of IESCO in markets and other places were without cover posing many risks to people and IESCO should ensure coverage of all DBs.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that IESCO was not providing permanent connections in Gulberg Green, Islamabad and it should look into this issue for remedial m easures.

In response, IESCO Chief said that feeders should be made available and IESCO would provide the permanent connections.—APP

