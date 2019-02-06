Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Islamabad
  3. IESCO annual maintenance power suspension schedule

IESCO annual maintenance power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 07 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:
On 07 February 2019, 10:00am to 03:30pm, Sukho, Bhangali, Adhi, C.B.Khan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Industrial, Pirwadhai, Mangtal, Cobe Line, Bagh Sardran, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaid Abad, D M Textlie, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, Gharibwal Cement Factory Grid Station, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Gulistan Colony, Murree Brewery, MSf, Topi Pump, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Jail Park feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Shamas Colony, Gorlra, P& Wani, CWO, Azharabad, Quaid-e-Azam Int. Hospital feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Parrial, Arslan Poultry Form, Chahan, Gaggan feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Katas feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

 

Post Views: 90

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top