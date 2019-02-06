IESCO annual maintenance power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 07 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 07 February 2019, 10:00am to 03:30pm, Sukho, Bhangali, Adhi, C.B.Khan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Industrial, Pirwadhai, Mangtal, Cobe Line, Bagh Sardran, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaid Abad, D M Textlie, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, Gharibwal Cement Factory Grid Station, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Gulistan Colony, Murree Brewery, MSf, Topi Pump, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Jail Park feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Shamas Colony, Gorlra, P& Wani, CWO, Azharabad, Quaid-e-Azam Int. Hospital feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Parrial, Arslan Poultry Form, Chahan, Gaggan feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Katas feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

