IEP seminar on promotion of leadership skills

Institution of Engineers Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad) center Tuesday held here a seminar to highlight the significance of managerial and leadership skills at the professionals and experts’ level.

Speakers while addressing the seminar viewed that the professionals, particularly the engineers, heading national institutions are competent enough to do their technical job, but they lack managerial expertise in achieving the desired results, a press release on Tuesday said.

Therefore, they added, it is imperative that an institutional arrangements be made, which enabled the young professionals for developing their talents and capacity to work as leader in a particular organization.

The seminar, arranged in collaboration with Karakorum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan was presided over by the Center’s chairman Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi.

he University’s vice chancellor Engr. Dr. Dr. Attaullah Shah was the resource person who gave a detailed presentation on the topic of ‘Engineering leadership, and urged educational institutions to play their role in promoting leadership qualities among the young generation.

The event was the part of continuing Professional Development (CPD) arranged by the Center to create awareness amongst the engineers, other professionals and public at large about the issues of public importance.

It also provides opportunities to the young engineers to meet their seniors and learn from their expertise, experience and technical knowledge.

The speakers including Gp Capt Engr. Najamuddin, Head of CPD suggested that the Universities’ curriculum should contain educative and motivation contents for the development of leadership qualities among the youth.

Dr Attaullah Shah was of the view that the leading people should have essential human qualities, like patience, honesty, individual commitment, self-awareness and positive approach to their work. Challenges and targets should be well-defined before the people who lead the institutions, he stressed.

Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks spoke about the performance of the Center in the recent years, stating they laid special emphasis on up-gradation professional standard of the young engineers.

As many as 34 technical and educative sessions were arranged for the purposes.

A Young Engineers Forum was set up for their learning from their seniors. The task of serving the engineering community will be continued even after the Center’s next general elections, scheduled to take place on December 15 next.—APP

