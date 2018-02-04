IEP holds seminar for professional growth of young engineers

Islamabad

The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) here on Saturday arranged an interactive seminar for professional growth of the young engineers in field of air-conditioning.

The resource person, an eminent expert Engr. Muhammad Riaz Baig gave an overview of modern air conditioning systems at the seminar that was largely attended by the young graduates.

It was the part of series of events of professional development being arranged by the IEP-RIC on regular basis, empowering the young engineers to play their productive role in the country’s socio-economic development.

The role of the engineering community is highly important for quality construction and infrastructure development and such events will help them to deliver the best in their respective fields, said Chairman IEP-RIC Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi in his opening remarks.

The seminar was also addressed by the Center’s Vice President Engr. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah and Secretary Engr. Shafiqur Rehman. Dr. Atta emphasized that the youth should adopt an inter-disciplinary approach in their educational pursuits to deliver the best in practical field.

Muhammad Riaz Baig, who enjoys rich experience in the field and had worked in the World’s largest oil company, Aramco in Saudi Arabia over 33 years spoke in detail about the air-conditioning technology, underlined the need that it should be environment friendly and help in energy-saving.

He said, like many other engineering fields, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is under going into continuous development/innovation, driven by Energy/Budgeting constraints, carbon foot prints, Ozone depletion, global warming and increasing HVAC demands.

Over the past 20 years, he said Pakistan has seen tremendous growth in this area while more and more high rise and midrise buildings are coming up putting extra ordinary stress on the country’s energy supplies.

More and more qualified engineering personnel are required who understands the subject, relating codes and standards to face the challenge, he stressed.

He pointed out that ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Society is the sole world body overlooking/developing the relating standards with the slogan “Shaping tomorrow’s built environment today” and having over 55000 members worldwide.

Pakistan has three chapters, i.e. Pakistan, Central and northern Pakistan trying to spread the HVAC relating knowledge. HVAC itself is very vast field interfacing/involving almost every engineering field. This presentation will cover an overview of various systems which are currently being used while still undergoing continues development.

The talks also followed question-answer session, that was relevant to Pakistan’s perspective in the development new technology in the electronic field.—INP