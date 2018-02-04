IEP holds seminar on professional growth of young engineers

The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) here on Saturday arranged an interactive seminar for professional growth of the young engineers in field of air-conditioning. The resource person, an eminent expert Engr. Muhammad Riaz Baig gave an overview of modern air conditioning systems at the seminar that was largely attended by the young graduates.

It was the part of series of events of professional development being arranged by the IEP-RIC on regular basis, empowering the young engineers to play their productive role in the country’s socio-economic development.

The role of the engineering community is highly important for quality construction and infrastructure development and such events will help them to deliver the best in their respective fields, said Chairman IEP-RIC Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi in his opening remarks.

The seminar was also addressed by the Center’s Vice President Engr. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah and Secretary Engr. Shafiqur Rehman. Dr. Atta emphasized that the youth should adopt an inter-disciplinary approach in their educational pursuits to deliver the best in practical field.

Muhammad Riaz Baig, who enjoys rich experience in the field and had worked in the World’s largest oil company, Aramco in Saudi Arabia over 33 years spoke in detail about the air-conditioning technology, underlined the need that it should be environment friendly and help in energy-saving.—APP

Related