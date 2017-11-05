IEP for following building construction code

Seismic resistance

Speakers at a national seminar held here at Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) urged people to strictly follow buildings’ construction code for seismic resistance.

The seminar was arranged in collaboration with Frontier Foundry Steel (FFS) to create awareness among the people about quality buildings’ construction to avoid human and material losses during the wake of earthquake.

It was aimed at preparing the public and private sectors to take maximum care in construction of residence and official buildings in order to promote the concept of ‘Strong and Safer Pakistan’.

The seminar was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi who announced on the occasion that they would hold series of such events for the capacity-building of the engineers community enabling them to make positive contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.—INP