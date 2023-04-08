IED blast martyrs two Pakistan Army soldiers in Khyber district

RAWALPINDI – At least two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during a sanitization operation in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two soldiers embraced martyrdom on Saturday when an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of security forces in the general area of Bara, Khyber District.

The martyred army troops are identified as Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a resident of Lower Dir, and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a resident of South Waziristan.

IED device targeted security personnel during the sanitization of the area that is being carried out to eliminate any militants in the area.

The Military’s media wing said security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.