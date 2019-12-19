IED blast leaves soldier martyred, 4 injured in KA

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A land mine explosion near the Pak Afghan border in Khyber agency Thursday evening resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier of the Pakistan Army while four others

received serious injuries. Reports said the soldiers were busy fencing along the Pak-Afghan border near Landi Kotal when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off

leaving a group of soldiers seriously wounded.

“One soldier was martyred and four others wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. There was an “IED attack on

troops busy in Fencing along Pak-Afghan Border near Kandao Sar Post in Landikotal”. The Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR) communiqué issued to media late in the

evening said.

The martyred soldier, according to ISPR, have been identified as Lance Naik Taqdeer Ali Orakzai.