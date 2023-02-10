IED Blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu leaves two security personnel dead, three wounded: ISPR

QUETTA – At least two personnel of security forces were martyred and three others injured in an improvised explosive device blast in the Kohlu area of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said a sanitisation operation was conducted on February 10 in the Kohlu area of Balochistan on a credible operation.

It said Major Jawad, and Captain Sagheer lost their lives as their vehicle was hit by a roadside explosive device.

Soon after the blast, the injured paramilitary officials were shifted to the District Hospital Kohlu (DHQ), where officials declared emergency.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.

It was reported that January 2023 remained the worst month in nearly 5 tears as more than 134 people were killed and hundreds were wounded.