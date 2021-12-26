IEA welcomes UNSC decision over extending exemption of travel ban on Taliban officials

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomed the decision by the United Nations Security Council over extending exemption of travel ban on a number of high-ranking Taliban officials including Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.

A spokesperson of IEA Inamullah Samangani meanwhile asked the removal of names of Taliban’s officials from the black lists of UN and the US based on the Doha agreement. Inamullah Samangani said that the removal should have been done earlier.A committee assessing the bans of the UNSC in a statement on Thursday, December 23 extended exemption of travel ban of the officials of IEA for another period of 90 days.The officials include first Deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar, second Deputy PM Abdul Salaam Hanafi, Deputy FM Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai, Acting FM Amir Khan Motaqi, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Noorullah Noori, and eight other officials of the Taliban.

Earlier, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai had said that the US has breached the Doha agreement by not removing the blacklist.—Agenceis