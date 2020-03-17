Idris Elba tests positive

London

British actor Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, tweeting in a video Monday that he had no symptoms yet but was quarantining. “It sucks,” the 47-year-old said in a clip, saying he got tested Friday because he realized he’d had exposure from someone who also tested positive. “Listen, I’m doing okay,” Elba said, before telling fans “this is serious.” “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” he continued. “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.” The Dark Tower star also had some advice for his fans. “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he said. Elba encouraged anyone who felt ill to hunker down and get a test if possible, while also voicing solidarity with others who have the virus that’s left at least 175,530 people infected. –AFP