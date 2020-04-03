Idris Elba tests positive, feels ‘OK’

WEB DESK LONDON English actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), adding, “I feel OK”, and does not have any symptoms. The star of Luther and The Wire said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. The 47-year-old actor made the announcement about his test on his social media with the message: “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he added. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.” Elba, who posted a video also featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and is “doing OK”. Elba said he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus. “This is serious,” he said. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.” Idris Elba ? @idriselba This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.