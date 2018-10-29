Identity through tea!

Can a mere cup of tea help in discovering a person in new light? My mother passed away when I was in my early teens. Just a couple of months later, my father was on leave from office due to sickness. My father’s department Head visited our home for any official discussion with my sick father. I was outside. So my father asked my brother, then aged 10, whether he can make two cups of tea!

This gentleman was such a connoisseur of tea to the extreme that he used to have the most delicate and costly brand available in the market! And by taking hardly three to four sips, he used to forsake the vast majority of the potion! In contrast we used to have a very very ordinary brand in our home. And that too the tea was being made not by an expert, but my inexperienced brother! My father took the first sip and felt retarded a bit as it resembled and tasted nothing but an ugly half-red hot water with no trace of sweetness or flavour!

The gentleman was also very foul talker rude and intolerant towards his subordinates in office. He was allegedly corrupt as well. But this very controversial gentleman, highly sensitive towards brand and quality of tea, had his cup till the last sip possible without expressing any dislike through words or gesture! Why? Just to honour the sentiments and best effort of the little boy who lost his mother just a couple of months earlier! The embedded humanitarian compassionate side within the personality of Dr.X(surname withheld) opened up in front of our eyes in its full divine glory, thanks to a very ordinary cup of tea only!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

Share on: WhatsApp