IDEAS will promote strategic relations with International fraternity: Murad

The 10th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2018) is scheduled from 27-30 November 2018 at KarachiExpo Centre (KEC). To finalize the preparations for this strategically important event, under the auspices of DEPO, 3rd Steering Committee Meeting was held on 3 October 2018 at Chief Minister Sindh Secretariat and was chaired by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh. It was attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of the government of Sindh, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and national electronic and print media. In his opening address, Chief Minister Sindh highlighted that the event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance. He attributed successful conduct of IDEAS since the year 2000 to all-out support by various government departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan, LAEs, public-private defence industry, trade bodies and largely the people of Karachi. He reassured continuous patronage and full support of Government of Sindh for the successful accomplishment of IDEAS 2018.

Earlier, DG DEPO, Maj General Ahmad Mahmood Hayat HI(M) highlighted that 10th edition of IDEAS is especially being commemorated by including a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, International Seminar, Land, Maritime and Aviation related Conferences, Pakistan Army / Land Forces Capability Display and Tri Services’ Counter-Terrorism Demonstration at KEC and business expansions through well planned B2B and B2G engagements. In addition, IDEAS Karachi Show will exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan e Pakistan) including a Cultural Show on 29 November 2018.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments reassured their full support for the successful accomplishment of this mega national event of Pakistan.

