IDEAS becomes successful event around the globe: Zahid

Mian Zahid Hussain, President, Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), has said the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a distinguished defence products exhibition across the globe, which not only exhibit the arms & ammunitions but also present the related modern equipments, vehicles and supplies related to logistics, engineering, internal security.

Zahid Hussain, who is also President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and Former Provincial Minister, Mian Zahid Hussain, in a statement said that IDEAS has now become the most successful exhibition of defence products worldwide.

The exhibition has started in 2010 with participation of 42 delegations from 15 different countries.

In IDEAS-2018, 260 international delegations are participating from 52 different countries while 522 companies from across globe are exhibiting their products. Turkish pavilion is the largest in the exhibition comprised of 1750 Sq. Meters. China, Turkey, Russia, US, France, Germany, South Korea, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and many other countries are participating in the event bringing the defence products manufacturers closer.

Foreign delegations are headed by respective chiefs of armed forces and ministers which effectively serves the purpose of building long term trade ties between the decision makers and trader of defence products.

He said that Pakistan is growing in respect of defence productions and attaining latest defence technologies.

Currently defence exports of the Country stood at $300 million which are expected to grow further after IDEAS-2018 as described by the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

He said that it also exhibit latest machinery and equipments required for Air, Land and Maritime defence.

Institutions and people from services sector including research and development, laboratories, teaching and training, software houses also interact with the potential customers and offers their services for the development of countries’ defence capabilities in light of latest innovations and developments.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that IDEAS plays an effective role in Business to Business (B2B) meetings between international buyers and sellers of defence products and services. In IDEAS 2016, 264 B2B meetings have been held between delegations of 36 different countries which lead to hundreds of defence agreements between the nations.

Pakistan Army, Maritime and Air Force will hold two day conferences to promote Pakistan’s strategic and defence capabilities amongst the participants comprised of civil military authorities of participating countries.

