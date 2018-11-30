IDEAS 2018 success story of Pakistan’s defence technology: Altaf

President of Pasban-e-Pakistan Altaf Shakoor has said that the IDEAS 2018 is the success story of our defence technology and it has showcased the expertise of Pakistani defence scientists, who are our national pride.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Altaf Shakoor said the hugely successful IDEAS2018 is heartening and welcome news for the whole nation. He said we congratulate the government and Chief of Army Staff on holding this successful event, and showing the world the great defense capabilities of Pakistan. He said we are happy that Pakistan despite its limited economic resources had taken great strides in the field of defense production, and astonished the whole world.

The President Pasban-e-Pakistan said this exhibition has proved that Pakistani scientists and technicians are not behind any other nation in the flied of defence technology and production. He said Pakistan has proved its prowess in land, naval and air defense.

He said this exhibition would cast positive impact on the national defence and play a vital role to make it impregnable. He said it would also morally argument the cause of Kashmir and struggle of Kashmiri freedom fighters as Kashmir is our jugular vein.

Altaf Shakoor said that visits of foreign delegates to this exhibition, purchase contracts of defense products and signing of MoUs are a great achievement of Pakistan and a good omen for the nation and country. He said our future is bright and secure.

Chief organizer Pasban Democratic Party Engineer Iqbal Hashmi and Pasban Karachi chapter president Abdul Hakim Quaid also congratulated the armed forces of Pakistan on successful event of the IDEAS 2018.—INP

