IDEAS-2018 provides chance to witness technological advances: Murad

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the IDEAS not only provides a chance to witness the technological developments especially in the field of defence but also it is considered to be a golden opportunity for mutual trade and cooperation.

He said this while addressing a programme, IDEAS Karachi show organized at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View, said a statement on Thursday.

He congratulated all the participants of the event. “Today our belief has been reaffirmed that our Armed forces are ready to face and thwart any threat to our Nation,” he said. He congratulated all the stakeholders including Pakistan Navy for the successful conduct of IDEAS-2018.

Visiting participants in the exhibition from our friendly countries and their presence in the arena is a matter of profound, privilege and great honour for all of us, he said.

The successful conduct of IDEAS-2018 is a message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peace loving democratic country, he added. Murad said that Defence exhibition, IDEAS is a platform for the display of Defence weapons and machinery.

He said that our 70 years relations with China are touching new heights today.

The progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is on the rapid pace which will definitely enhance the trade activities in the region especially in Pakistan.

“I have a firm belief that Pakistan Armed forces will fulfill their responsibilities with utmost dedication,” he said.

Murad said that the government and the Defence Forces are working hand-in-hand to defend the ideological and physical boundaries of the mother land.

