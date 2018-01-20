IDC pathology lab with pneumatic sample transfer system inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division, inaugurated the New Main Pathology Lab with Pneumatic Sample Transfer System at IDC F8 headquarters on 19th Jan 2018. CEO, IDC, Mr. Rehan Uppal and Director Lab IDC, Dr. Aftab Ahmad, welcomed the minister. In attendance were other dignitaries and media persons.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a detailed presentation highlighting IDC projects and future prospects. Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry commended the state-of-the-art facilities offered by IDC and shared his well wishes for IDC’s new venture with Government of Punjab to offer quality diagnostics and radiology services in different district hospitals of the province.

Dr. Tariq further stated that with the help of public and private partnerships, the state could help build more institutions with likes of IDC to enhance the overall healthcare facilities in the country. Dr. Tariq also praised other private sector diagnostic institutions working in sync to provide exceptional patient comfort and quality diagnostics.

Islamabad Diagnostic Centre is a leading diagnostic centre providing 360-degree spectrum of radiology, pathology and related medical facilities. It operates more than 26 branches in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Wah. Islamabad Diagnostic Centre is also the winner of ‘Best Enterprise Award in South Asia’ by the prestigious Socrates Committee, Europe Business Assembly in UK.