IDay celebrations attract thousands in Virginia

Pakistani Americans and people from other Asian communities converged in thousands on Virginia’s sprawling park on Sunday to celebrate the country’s 71 years of independence at an event that is described as America’s biggest South Asian annual festival, says a message received here from Washington.

US lawmakers, State Senators, Chairman of Virginia’s biggest Fairfax County, top police officials joined thousands of people from several states and chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans as famous bands presented patriotic songs and the national anthem. People waived national flags, danced and cheered to celebrate the event with a traditional fervor.

Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan and the governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Ralph Northam had sent special proclamations to recognize Sept. 2, 2018 as the Annual Pakistan Festival, extending their warm greetings to the Pakistani Americans. Fairfax County Chairman Sharon Bulova also read out the proclamation.

“It is wonderful to join you once again at this wonderful festival,” said a beaming US Congresswoman Barbra Comstock, who recognized the importance of large Pakistani American community which, she said, was playing an important role in addressing hate crimes and highlighting issues facing the Muslim communities. The US lawmaker used the forum to condemn the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, describing it as a genocide of Muslim in that country and urging the American press to cover this issue more and more to draw world attention.

Chairman Sharon Bulova of Fairfax, the US biggest county that is home to a large Pakistani American community, acknowledged that Pakistan Festival USA was the biggest South Asian event that showcase Pakistani culture, food and its liberal policies. She said that event brought thousands of people from across the United States in the county which considers diverse communities, especially the Pakistani Americans, as its greatest assets. Jennifer Wexton, State Senator, who is now running for Congress, the reasons that so many political personalities attended the event showed the strength of the Pakistani American community. She sought the community support for her election.

Realizing the strength of Pakistani Americans in shaping the national politics, State Senators and Congressional candidates urged people to register for vote to participate in November’s mid-term election that would decide who controls the Congress. Media reports suggest that mid-term elections could flip the house to Democrats, that could create problems for the Trump administration. Two booths, approved by the Election Commission had been set up to facilitate people to register for vote.

The President of Washington Times, a daily newspaper published from Washington D.C, Tom McDavitt, attended the function with his wife. In his remarks, the said that people wanted to see good bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.—APP

