IDAP’s role acknowledged

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister Communication and Works and Chairman’s IDAP Malik Tanveer Aslam Awan presided IDAP’s Board 21st meeting, today in IDAP’s office. MPA Uzma Bukhari, Mayor Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, representatives of Housing, Agriculture, Communication and Works, Finance, Transport, Irrigation departments and Member Infrastructure Development Authority were present there.

CEO IDAP Mujahid Sheir Dil requested to Board Members for approval of different agenda items, according to details agenda comprised on confirmation of decision taken in 20th meeting, revamping schemes of 85 THQ Hospitals, approval for appointment of M/s. engineers consultancy services Punjab (PVT) limited as consultants, IDAP’s annual budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, establishment of DHQ level hospital (100 bedded) at district complex Chakwal, construction of state-of-the-art training laboratories in Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Board members approved agenda items after details discussion.

Provincial minister and Chairman’s IDAP Malik Tanveer Aslam Awan said that no doubt IDAP is performing key role in making the Infrastructure sector more competitive and attractive throughout the province. He directed Authority that used all possible resources for completion of projects in given time frame.